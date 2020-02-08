UrduPoint.com
Corruption In BISP Fund: FIA Launches Investigation Against 16 Govt Officials

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

Corruption in BISP fund: FIA launches investigation against 16 govt officials

The sources say FIA-Zone-1 Director has personally been monitoring investigation against the officials who allegedly withdrew funds from BISP—a facility that was only for poor and destitute people.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched investigation against 16 government officers allegedly involved in drawing amount from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) a fund that was allotted to poor and destitute.

According to the sources, there are ten government officials of grade 17, two officials of grade 18, three are of grade 19 and one senior officer of grade 20 who got benefit from the fund. They say that foreign accounts and assets of wives of those 16 government officers are under investigation.

FIA-Zone-1 Director has personally been monitoring the inquiry in light of directives of DG, FIA.

“The Names of the officers will be kept secret till completion of the investigation against them,” the sources said while quoting the FIA senior officials as saying.

The irregularities in the Benazir Income Support Program surfaced between the years 2010 to 2018.

On January 29, Shehbaz Akbar—the special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on accountability—said that the names of around 2000 officials have been referred for investigation about their roles. Chief secretaries of all provinces have been asked for recovery of funds from the officials who got benefit of the BISP funds. The FIA was also directed for criminal cases against the government officers for their alleged role in corruption and the people who extended their support to t hem in withdrawal of the funds from BISP.

