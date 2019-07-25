UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corruption In Food Department; NAB Recovers Rs 10 Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Corruption in Food Department; NAB recovers Rs 10 bln

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur while taking action against malpractices in Food Department's Provincial Reserves (Godowns) located in ten districts of Sindh province Thursday recovered Rs 10billion from the defaulters.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur while taking action against malpractices in food Department's Provincial Reserves (Godowns) located in ten districts of Sindh province Thursday recovered Rs 10billion from the defaulters.

The corruption references of Rs 6.2 billion have also been prepared for trial in Accountability courts.

The actions were taken on the complaints received during different Khuli Kachehri (public meetings) at the NAB Sukkur, said a statement issued by the Bureau on Thursday.

The districts in which actions were taken include Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Kashmore, Kandhkot and Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Out of total Rs 10bln, Rs 1.8bln were recovered in respect of plea bargain and Rs 8.2bln were recovered from defaulters and deposited in the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Ghotki Kashmore Kandhkot From Billion

Recent Stories

Ukhano to take legal action against those accusing ..

9 minutes ago

West Wages Information War Against Russia, Produce ..

4 seconds ago

Turkish Military Finds Masterminds Behind Attack o ..

6 seconds ago

Construction of Rs 80 bln Leh Expressway to start ..

8 seconds ago

Death toll in Somalia suicide bombing rises to 6

9 seconds ago

Nokia narrows losses in Q2

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.