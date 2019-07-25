Corruption in Food Department; NAB recovers Rs 10 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur while taking action against malpractices in Food Department's Provincial Reserves (Godowns) located in ten districts of Sindh province Thursday recovered Rs 10billion from the defaulters.

The corruption references of Rs 6.2 billion have also been prepared for trial in Accountability courts.

The actions were taken on the complaints received during different Khuli Kachehri (public meetings) at the NAB Sukkur, said a statement issued by the Bureau on Thursday.

The districts in which actions were taken include Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Kashmore, Kandhkot and Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Out of total Rs 10bln, Rs 1.8bln were recovered in respect of plea bargain and Rs 8.2bln were recovered from defaulters and deposited in the national exchequer.