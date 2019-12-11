Corruption in registration, transfer matters being eliminated: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday termed the corruption as a blot on social fabric and said that extra cost people, used to bear as 'commission' for registration, transfer and sale/purchase of property, had been eliminated

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday termed the corruption as a blot on social fabric and said that extra cost people, used to bear as 'commission' for registration, transfer and sale/purchase of property, had been eliminated.

In a meeting with print and electronic media representatives here, the DC said the these services were meant to facilitate the people.

He said that soon after taking over charge as DC in Muzaffargarh, he set up special counters at Tehsil level to resolve peoples' problems related to revenue within a day.

System has improved and people can no more be compelled to pay 'commission' in registration, transfer, sale/purchase of property.

Tareen said that deserving patients above the age of 73 years would start getting medicines at their respective home addresses through Zakat fund soon and the practice would begin within month of December.

He said that a summary was being sent to provincial government to establish an agriculture university and a medical college from the funds available with Sardar Koray Khan Trust.

He said that 10 to 15 member teams comprising plumbers, electricians and general workers were being formed for each Mohallah and colony to carry out cleanliness operations.

MPA Makhdoom Raza Bukhari, ADCR Ata Ul haq, CEO health Dr Ziaul Hassan, and other officials were present.