UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corruption In Registration, Transfer Matters Being Eliminated: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:39 PM

Corruption in registration, transfer matters being eliminated: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday termed the corruption as a blot on social fabric and said that extra cost people, used to bear as 'commission' for registration, transfer and sale/purchase of property, had been eliminated

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday termed the corruption as a blot on social fabric and said that extra cost people, used to bear as 'commission' for registration, transfer and sale/purchase of property, had been eliminated.

In a meeting with print and electronic media representatives here, the DC said the these services were meant to facilitate the people.

He said that soon after taking over charge as DC in Muzaffargarh, he set up special counters at Tehsil level to resolve peoples' problems related to revenue within a day.

System has improved and people can no more be compelled to pay 'commission' in registration, transfer, sale/purchase of property.

Tareen said that deserving patients above the age of 73 years would start getting medicines at their respective home addresses through Zakat fund soon and the practice would begin within month of December.

He said that a summary was being sent to provincial government to establish an agriculture university and a medical college from the funds available with Sardar Koray Khan Trust.

He said that 10 to 15 member teams comprising plumbers, electricians and general workers were being formed for each Mohallah and colony to carry out cleanliness operations.

MPA Makhdoom Raza Bukhari, ADCR Ata Ul haq, CEO health Dr Ziaul Hassan, and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Corruption Agriculture Muzaffargarh December Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

MoI marks Human Rights Day

26 minutes ago

Manchester United and Ajax legend Van der Sar to s ..

41 minutes ago

R.A Bazzar Police Station becomes ideal place for ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani students win costume competition award i ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Public Service Commission announces result o ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar Leader Denies Charges of Genocide in Rakhi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.