Corruption in Sindh Auqaf department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Chief Minister's inspection team has unearthed massive irregularities and corruption in the Sindh Auqaf department in the name of repairing famous shrines.

As per details, the Chief Minister's inspection team has revealed that the Auqaf department of Sindh had embezzled Rs 10 crores in funds for repairing the buildings of shrines.

The Sindh Auqaf department made advance payments to the contractors. The Chief Minister's inspection team revealed the Auqaf department's corruption in Sufi Sachal Sarmast, Noor Wali Shah and other shrines.

The CM inspection team has sought the details of this corruption scandal from secretary Auqaf department.