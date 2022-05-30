Corruption in Zakat distribution will not be tolerated: Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that the Sindh government was serious about distribution of Zakat to its beneficiaries and corruption in this regard will not be tolerated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that the Sindh government was serious about distribution of Zakat to its beneficiaries and corruption in this regard will not be tolerated.

The biometric process was in full swing to make the distribution of Zakat transparent, he said this while speaking in a meeting of Zakat Council held at the Sindh Secretariat here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar, Chairman of Zakat Council Niaz Ali Jaisar, Mufti Ferozuddin Hazarawi, Mufti Nazir Jan Naeemi, Ashfaq Israni, Shama Arif Mithani and Madam Shakira Siddiqui.

Speaking in the meeting, Fayyaz Ali Butt directed the officers to complete the biometrics of the Zakat beneficiaries as soon as possible and ensure the issuance of Zakat.

He said that the Sindh government wants to give Zakat to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner.