UrduPoint.com

Corruption In Zakat Distribution Will Not Be Tolerated: Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Corruption in Zakat distribution will not be tolerated: Advisor

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that the Sindh government was serious about distribution of Zakat to its beneficiaries and corruption in this regard will not be tolerated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt has said that the Sindh government was serious about distribution of Zakat to its beneficiaries and corruption in this regard will not be tolerated.

The biometric process was in full swing to make the distribution of Zakat transparent, he said this while speaking in a meeting of Zakat Council held at the Sindh Secretariat here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar, Chairman of Zakat Council Niaz Ali Jaisar, Mufti Ferozuddin Hazarawi, Mufti Nazir Jan Naeemi, Ashfaq Israni, Shama Arif Mithani and Madam Shakira Siddiqui.

Speaking in the meeting, Fayyaz Ali Butt directed the officers to complete the biometrics of the Zakat beneficiaries as soon as possible and ensure the issuance of Zakat.

He said that the Sindh government wants to give Zakat to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Chief Minister Shakira Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Katchery in Manshe ..

Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Katchery in Manshera on May 31

34 seconds ago
 Various bills introduced in Senate

Various bills introduced in Senate

35 seconds ago
 Police net 55 beggars from city roads

Police net 55 beggars from city roads

37 seconds ago
 Supremacy of law imperative for strong democratic ..

Supremacy of law imperative for strong democratic system: Imran Khan

38 seconds ago
 Biden Says US Not Supplying Kiev With Missile Syst ..

Biden Says US Not Supplying Kiev With Missile Systems Capable of Striking Russia ..

40 seconds ago
 Senate passes 'International Institute of Science, ..

Senate passes 'International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 202 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.