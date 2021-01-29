‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz strongly criticizes Prime Minister Imran Khan after Transparency International reported increase in corruption in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan over Transparency International’s report on corruption in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that the man who was sloganeering against corruption and blaming others of corruption finally emerged as “king of corruption”. Transparency International revealed that Pakistan was fully trapped in corruption.

“The man who has been sloganeering against corruption and blaming others of corruption has finally emerged as king of corruption.

Transparency International has revealed that Pakistan was fully trapped in corruption. He was true in saying that there would be corruption everywhere if the PM was corrupt. But the man is honest,” wrote Maryam Nawaz.

A day earlier, Hussain Nawaz, her brother who is currently in London, had taken jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan over the same report of Transparency International and had used the similar words.