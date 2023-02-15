UrduPoint.com

Corruption Inquiry: NAB Summons Usman Buzdar For Feb 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:13 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for February 16 in a corruption and corrupt practices inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for February 16 in a corruption and corrupt practices inquiry.

NAB Lahore on Wednesday issued a notice to the former chief minister, asking him to appear before a combined investigation team on February 16 at its Thokar Niaz Baig provincial headquarters.

He had been asked to bring relevant record about sale and purchase of properties, annual earnings and expenditures.

NAB had sent notices to the residences of the former chief minister in Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan. The notice further stated that proceedings could be initiated under the second schedule of the NAB ordinance, in case of non-appearance.

