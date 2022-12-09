UrduPoint.com

Corruption Is Root Cause Of All Evils: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Corruption is root cause of all evils: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Friday said that corruption was root cause of all social evils hence it must be eradicated to promote a developed and prosperous society.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Friday said that corruption was root cause of all social evils hence it must be eradicated to promote a developed and prosperous society.

Addressing a seminar arranged by Directorate of Anti Corruption Establishment to mark the World Anti Corruption Day, he said that corruption had negative impact on economic and social development, so promoting transparency was the need of the hour.

He said that Ulema should promote message against corruption through the pulpit, teachers through their schools and journalists through newspapers and channels so that the people could be educated against harms of this societal disease.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, Special Judge Anti Corruption Court Muhammad Aslam Bhatti, Member District Peace Committee Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl and Director Anti-Corruption Muhammad Ayub Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Later, shields were distributed among participants of the seminar.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain, Assistant Director Muhammad Sarfaraz, Ali Sher Goraya, Muhammad Zubair, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Corruption World All Court

Recent Stories

Putin says 'agreement will have to be reached' to ..

Putin says 'agreement will have to be reached' to end Ukraine conflict

33 seconds ago
 UAF revised budget estimates approved

UAF revised budget estimates approved

34 seconds ago
 UoE arranges walk, seminar, poster exhibition in c ..

UoE arranges walk, seminar, poster exhibition in connection with IDPD

36 seconds ago
 Pentagon Has Concerns About Exchange of Griner for ..

Pentagon Has Concerns About Exchange of Griner for Russian Businessman Bout - Re ..

37 seconds ago
 England team confident with performance on first d ..

England team confident with performance on first day, says Ben Duckett

17 minutes ago
 Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear C ..

Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear Commitments - Saudi Arabian Cro ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.