Corruption is root cause of all evils: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz on Friday said that corruption was root cause of all social evils hence it must be eradicated to promote a developed and prosperous society.

Addressing a seminar arranged by Directorate of Anti Corruption Establishment to mark the World Anti Corruption Day, he said that corruption had negative impact on economic and social development, so promoting transparency was the need of the hour.

He said that Ulema should promote message against corruption through the pulpit, teachers through their schools and journalists through newspapers and channels so that the people could be educated against harms of this societal disease.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, Special Judge Anti Corruption Court Muhammad Aslam Bhatti, Member District Peace Committee Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl and Director Anti-Corruption Muhammad Ayub Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Later, shields were distributed among participants of the seminar.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain, Assistant Director Muhammad Sarfaraz, Ali Sher Goraya, Muhammad Zubair, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.