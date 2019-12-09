Corruption is second name of lying: Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that corruption is major obstacle to national development and prosperity and it is second name of lying

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that corruption is major obstacle to national development and prosperity and it is second name of lying."Corruption is another name for lying" Chaudhry Mohammad Said.He further remarked that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has made all the anti corruption departments independent and autonomous.

.

In his message on the occasion of International Anti-corruption Day Chaudhry Sarwar has said that condemnation corruption every where is indispensible. .He further mentioned that moral degradation is, in fact, the basis of economic corruption.

We have to get rid of corruption menace at every cost.Chaudhry further said that our government is pursuing zero tolerance policy regarding corruption. We want to fully eliminate corruption from our country . We will raise voice against corruption at every stage.