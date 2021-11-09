Corruption is the symptom of decline in the morality of a nation : Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said that corruption was the symptom of decline in the morality of a nation.

He referred to the verses of the Holy Quran that Allah Almighty will test the human beings time and again. "You (qualifying civil servants) have a future ahead and it is upto you to opt a (right or wrong) path," he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that an eminent person always had dreams and ideals. "The man who first scaled the Everest Mountain had the determination to achieve that goal," he said and remarked if a person had the power of faith, nothing was impossible for him.

Imran Khan said he often asked the youth to study the history of islam particularly the 20 years period after the establishment of Riasat-e-Madina so that they know how Arabs under the leadership of Holy Prophet (PBUH) earned respect and credibility, became a great nation and led the world.

"The power of faith, like the eagle of Allama Iqbal, breaks the shackles of fear," he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that a man always has two choices in the way of life and one has to make decisions on daily basis. "One is the way of glory and the other is of decline," he remarked.

Imran Khan quoted renowned Pakistani scholar Ashfaq Ahmad as saying that former Chinese President Chairman Mao Zedong in his introductory conversation with him (Ashfaq Ahmad) described Pakistan a great country due to its faith.

Chairman Mao was impressed by the story of a Pakistani person, told by Chinese Ambassador to him, that he (Pakistani person, who used to play chess with the Chinese envoy in Karachi) did not take water the whole day due to Roza (fasting) because due to their faith in Allah Almighty, the Prime Minister quoted Ashfaq Ahmad as saying.

Chairman Mao was of the view that what a strength the nation will be having, which did not take water only because of their faith, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the strength of faith should never be underestimated. "One man with morality is an army," he remarked.

Imran Khan recalled his cricketing period and said that when he represented Pakistan in the World-11, which defeated the West Indies and Australia, majority of the 11 winning players wanted the distribution of award money among the 11 players instead of the World-11 squad which consisted of 17 cricketers.

However, he recalled that the insistence of one cricketer Alan Knott, who was a devoted Christian, for the distribution of the bounty among the whole squad embarrassed the others and made them accept his rightful opinion.

"Even if a person is on the right path, it has an impact," the Prime Minister said and added that the posting of an honest SHO (Station House Officer) at a police station or an SP (Superintendent of Police) in the area could correct things in a whole district.

"Right path is always difficult, but it is a path of respect," he remarked.