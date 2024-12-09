Corruption, lawlessness reign Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: JI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inayatullah Khan has said that corruption, embezzlement and lawlessness are reigning supreme in the province and asked all political parties to join hands to expose this corrupt KP government before the people.

Addressing a press conference, he said that since last three years, local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been rendered ineffective as the local governments were not released a single penny in head of developmental funds while the Provincial Finance Commission (NFC) also remained ineffective.

Inayatullah Khan, who is also a former provincial minister for local governments said that the PTI led provincial government, had recently released an amount of Rs 3.72 billions in head of their development programmes, but these funds were issued only to 51 PTI affiliated Tehsil Chairmen while the remaining majority 81 Tehsil Chairmen are not issued a single penny in the head.

Furthermore, he said that 41200 Village Councils and Neighbour Councils were also been elected in the local bodies polls, but they have been totally ignored in the distribution of development funds.

The JI leader said that PTI government in the province has started according worst treatment to the local bodies institutions and doing enmity with them as since last three years local government system in the province had made ineffective which is tantamount to illegal and unlawful.

He said that on one hand the PTI leadership is waging protest movement and staging sit-ins in the Federal capital Islamabad to attain their constitutional and legal rights, but on the other is refusing the same rights to the elected public representatives of the local governments in their own ruled province.

He said that due to the protests of the representatives of the local governments, the affairs of the local government had paralyzed and municipal services including sanitation and water supply have been affected badly in the province.

The JI leader condemned this treatment with the elected public representatives of the local government and asked all political parties of the province to join hands for exposing this corrupt government before the people to fulfill their duty.