Corruption main reason behind inflation, unemployment: Ali Nawaz Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the corruption was main reason behind inflation, intolerance, illiteracy and unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the corruption was main reason behind inflation, intolerance, illiteracy and unemployment.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power by raising slogan of accountability against the corrupts and Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on accountability, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PTI government had launched Ehsas program to reduce poverty and inflation by giving subsidy of Rs 7 billion to utility stores.

Replying to a question, he said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left the fragile national economy by taking huge loans.