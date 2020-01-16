Corruption Main Reason Behind Inflation, Unemployment: Ali Nawaz Awan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the corruption was main reason behind inflation, intolerance, illiteracy and unemployment.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power by raising slogan of accountability against the corrupts and Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on accountability, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said the PTI government had launched Ehsas program to reduce poverty and inflation by giving subsidy of Rs 7 billion to utility stores.
Replying to a question, he said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left the fragile national economy by taking huge loans.