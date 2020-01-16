UrduPoint.com
Corruption Main Reason Behind Inflation, Unemployment: Ali Nawaz Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:25 PM

Corruption main reason behind inflation, unemployment: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the corruption was main reason behind inflation, intolerance, illiteracy and unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the corruption was main reason behind inflation, intolerance, illiteracy and unemployment.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power by raising slogan of accountability against the corrupts and Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on accountability, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PTI government had launched Ehsas program to reduce poverty and inflation by giving subsidy of Rs 7 billion to utility stores.

Replying to a question, he said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left the fragile national economy by taking huge loans.

