Corruption Major Stumbling Block In Socio-economic Development: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 06:35 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan on Wednesday stated that the menace of corruption was a major impediment in the socio-economic development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan on Wednesday stated that the menace of corruption was a major impediment in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony here at the NAB headquarters, he categorically stated that the anti-graft watchdog was determined to eradicate corruption from the country with an absolutely impartial approach.

He said NAB had no favourites nor it was against anybody as rooting out corruption with absolute professionalism was its national responsibility. He was determined to make optimum efforts to fulfill that responsibility.

Aftab Sultan said he had a firm belief that the society could be purged of corruption. "We can leave behind a better Pakistan for the future generations," he added, urging the people to cooperate in the fight against corruption and avoid investing their legitimate money in illegal housing societies or any other illegal businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Farmanullah said the Rawalpindi Bureau had recovered over Rs 40 billion since inception.

Later, the NAB chairman distributed the cheques of Rs 500 million among the affectees of various fraudulent schemes, including Gulshan-e-Rehman Housing Scheme, Mufti Ehsan's Modarba scam, Askaria Town, Sindh Tractor Subsidy Scheme,Khizar Hayat,Amir Zaman Shinwari and National House Building Roads Development Corporation.

The amount was recovered by the NAB Rawalpindi.

The compensation cheques were also handed over to the representatives of governments of Punjab, Sindh and Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD).

