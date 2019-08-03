Corruption, misuse of power not acceptable: DG Anti Corruption

Corruption, negligence from duty and misuse of powers not acceptable, officers of Anti Corruption Establishment should adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements without allowing any type of compromises in investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Corruption, negligence from duty and misuse of powers not acceptable, officers of Anti Corruption Establishment should adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements without allowing any type of compromises in investigation.

My office was always open for common people they should come forward and indicate the corrupt elements of the society. Strict action should be taken against those who involved in corruption.

This was stated by DG Anti Corruption Muhammad Gohar Nafees while addressing the officers in a meeting held at Anti Corruption Establishment headquarters Lahore. All directors and deputy directors of Anti Corruption Establishment headquarters participated the meeting.

DG said that corruption was a curse which was spoiling the roots of the society and destroying the social and economic structure of the country.

He said sthat it also affected the progress and prosperity of the country,therefore, our soul duty to do our best efforts to eradicate this evil.

Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees directed the officers of the Anti Corruption Establishment to adopt zero tolerance policy against corrupt elements.

He advised the officers to perform their duty within the limits of law and investigate on the principles of merit and not to accept any external pressure.

The DG said that "We all are struggling to make Pakistan a developed, prosperous and corruption free country." All directors of Anti Corruption Establishment headquarters briefed the DG regarding performance of their departments.