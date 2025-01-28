Corruption not to be tolerated; DPO Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan has reiterated that corruption within the district’s police force would not be tolerated.

He also expressed his commitment to perform his duties with utmost integrity and transparency as DPO of Tank.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the DPO said corruption was a serious issue that not only damaged the reputation of institutions but also eroded the trust of the public.

He made it clear that if any complaints of corruption against a police officer were received, strict and immediate action would be taken.

Aslam Nawaz Khan appealed to the public to contact his office directly or file complaints through the provided helpline number if they encounter bribery or corruption from any police officer.

He assured that all complaints would be handled with complete confidentiality and that strict measures would be taken against the responsible officers.

The DPO further stated that Tank Police is working tirelessly to serve the public and provide justice.

Aslam Nawaz Khan also resolved that Tank Police would utilize all its resources to ensure the enforcement of law and serve the citizens.

