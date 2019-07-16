Corruption of past rulers fully exposed now: Chief Minister

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that past rulers' corruption now stands fully exposed before the 22 crore people of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that past rulers' corruption now stands fully exposed before the 22 crore people of Pakistan

In a statement issued here, he said the past governments incapacitated the country economically with their mega corruption projects, and added that their corruption scandals are coming to light with every passing day.

The chief minister said those who infringed upon the rights of people by plundering the national kitty would have to be answerable for their deeds.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the cruelty meted out to the nation by the corrupt elements was simply unforgivable. He maintained that economic chaos facing the nation currently was the result of wrong policies and corruption of the past rulers and the incumbent government is working on war-footing to rectify the past mistakes, added the CM.

The CM further said that the loot and plunder were committed in the name of development schemes in the past and the whole nation is demanding accountability of the looted resources.

He reiterated that the PTI government would continue its struggle against corruption and the corrupt would not be allowed to hinder the process of national development.

The PTI government is acting as the custodian of the national kitty and every penny will be spent on the welfare of people, adding that difficulties will soon be overcome and Pakistan will move towards development and prosperity, the chief minister concluded.