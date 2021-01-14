UrduPoint.com
Corruption Polluted National Politics: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:11 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that corruption was a lingering tragedy while the corrupt were transgressors of the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that corruption was a lingering tragedy while the corrupt were transgressors of the nation.

In a statement, the CM regretted that corruption polluted national politics as resources were mercilessly thieved in the past.

It was cruel to treat politics as a means of earning because the whole society was devastated due to the bad effects of corruption, he added.

The CM asserted that Pakistan would have been a developed country if corruption was avoided in the past and maintained that history would never forgive those who had polluted the society with the cancer of corruption.

"PM Imran Khan is strenuously working to build a corruption-free Pakistan and the nation is firmly standing with their leader," concluded the CM.

