Corruption Proofs Of Those Who Plundered National Wealth Coming From Abroad As Well: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Corruption proofs of those who plundered national wealth coming from abroad as well: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday that proofs of corruption of those who plundered national wealth merciless were also coming from abroad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday that proofs of corruption of those who plundered national wealth merciless were also coming from abroad.

Tagging a DW news story, in a series of tweets she said that this corruption was tantamounted to playing with the national defence and security. The nation should be informed where that looted money had gone, she asked. She questioned how much money was spent on payment of Bilawal Zardari's school fee and how much on purchase of Surrey palace. She said that they destroyed the future of the poor and built palaces for themselves, they pushed the poor in quagmire of inflation while they purchased costly horses.

She said that the looters did not spare the funds allocated for purchase of medicines for the children, school budgets, funds for construction of roads, hospitals.

She said they ruined the system like parasites.

The DW news story quoted France's top prosecutor as saying that former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur would face court over allegations of�kickbacks from a submarine deal with Pakistan helped finance his 1995 presidential campaign. He said that the "Karachi affair" was a major scandal involving negotiations between then Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto and the French presidencies of Francois Mitterrand�and Jacques Chirac for sale of�Agosta 90B-class submarines.�A contract was eventually signed in 1994.�Balladur served as prime minister of France between 1993 and 1995 under Mitterrand, but lost his subsequent bid for the presidency to Chirac.

