Corruption Reaches Its Epoch In PPP's Ruled Sindh Province : Imran Qureshi.

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Corruption reaches its epoch in PPP's ruled Sindh province : Imran Qureshi.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said the menace of corruption has reached its epoch in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ruled Sindh province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday he alleged that the provincial government embezzled billions of rupees from the public funds even in the battle against the coronavirus.

"The isolation and quarantine centers which were set up for the poor patients neither had adequate facilities nor the patients were properly looked after," he added.

"Around 80 percent of the COVID-19 positive patients kept themselves at their respective homes but the provincial government embezzled billions in their Names," he further alleged.

He accused the chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet ministers for having started embezzlement of the funds kept for the rain affected and displaced people.

"None of the affected people had been given any financial support and no step has been taken for their rehabilitation," he said.

Qureshi reiterated that the PPP could not usher an era of prosperity in the province during its 12 years long rule but rather it ended up putting the people in more problems.

He said the PPP whose provincial government wielded the powers after the 18th constitutional amendment only remembered the people at the time of elections but forsook them whenever they were in trouble.

