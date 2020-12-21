UrduPoint.com
Corruption Reference Against Farzana Raja Adjourned Till Jan 19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Corruption reference against Farzana Raja adjourned till Jan 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till January 19, on a corruption reference worth Rs540 million in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

AC-III Judge Sued Asghar Ali conducted hearing against accused Farzana Raja and others of graft moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, accused Farzana Raja, Salman Khalid and Muhammad Saleem filed the request for one-day exemption from hearing which was accepted by the court.

However, the NAB investigation officer requested the court to grant more time for submission of implementation report of arrest warrants against co-accused Iffat Zehra and Shoaib Khan. At this, the court adjourned hearing on the case till January 19.

The NAB official also submitted copies of reference to the court which would be shared with accused before the indictment.

