Corruption Reference Against Khursheed Shah,accomplices Adjourned Till May 18

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:16 PM

Corruption reference against Khursheed Shah,accomplices adjourned till May 18

PPP's senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and his 18 other accomplices were presented before the NAB Court, Sukkur, in a corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):PPP's senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and his 18 other accomplices were presented before the NAB Court, Sukkur, in a corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion.

The NAB Court Judge, Ameer Ali Mahesar on Tuesday ordered to seize original passports of those who had received bails from the Sindh High Court Circuit bench and adjourned the case till May 18. While talking to media persons, Khursheed Shah advised the political leaders to unite against the pandemic and put aside their political differences for the sake of the country.

He suggested them instead of criticising each other, they should stand together to fight against coronavirus.

He said when the doctors, paramedics and law enforcement agencies personnel are fighting on the frontline against the menace, politicians should also stand united with the nation. He said it was not the right time to discuss any controversial issue, adding that everyone should play his due role to make the nation come out of the critical situation.

