Corruption reference against Khurshid Shah deferred till Nov 3

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court here Wednesday postponed the indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah and 18 others in Rs 1.23 billion corruption reference till Nov 3.

The accused, former opposition leader in NA, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was brought to the accountability court from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur.

Sindh Transport Minister, Syed Awais Qadir Shah and others also attended the court proceedings.

The court after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khurshid Shah's counsel postponed the indictment till November 3 and adjourned the hearing.