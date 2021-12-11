UrduPoint.com

Corruption Revealed In Social Welfare Department, KP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Corruption revealed in Social Welfare Department, KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department on Saturday started an investigation into corruption revealed in the Social Welfare Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued notice to Director Social Welfare Habib Afridi of corruption in the Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and allegation of illegal recruitment.

Director Social to appear on December 15 with statements and records, said a release issued by the anti-corruption department, KP.

Investigation into misappropriation of funds and misuse of powers against the department is also underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa December Afridi

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern techno ..

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern technology to facilitate services fo ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Daw ..

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Dawahi Festival

5 minutes ago
 Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

16 minutes ago
 US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine ..

US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders - ..

7 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

7 minutes ago
 Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Haza ..

Five arrested over trafficking of pangolin at Hazara

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.