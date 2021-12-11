Corruption revealed in Social Welfare Department, KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department on Saturday started an investigation into corruption revealed in the Social Welfare Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued notice to Director Social Welfare Habib Afridi of corruption in the Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and allegation of illegal recruitment.

Director Social to appear on December 15 with statements and records, said a release issued by the anti-corruption department, KP.

Investigation into misappropriation of funds and misuse of powers against the department is also underway.