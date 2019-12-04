Corruption-riddled elements deserve exemplary punishment: Faisal Vowda

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said corruption-riddled elements should be given exemplary punishment in the country.

At least five thousand people involved in corrupt practices or plundering national money should have been awarded severe punishment, he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel program.

Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the party members had been doing politics over the health of Nawaz Sharif. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been granted bail on health issues, he stated.

In reply to a question, he said the PPP had lost popularity among masses.

To another question about Maryam Nawaz, he said the name of PML-N leader would not be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).