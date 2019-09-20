UrduPoint.com
Corruption Scandal Of FIA Team Revealed

Fri 20th September 2019

A new mega corruption scandal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team investigating Hajj Video Scandal revealed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) A new mega corruption scandal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team investigating Hajj Video Scandal revealed.After handing over the investigation of Hajj Scandal to corrupt officer, Director General FIA gone to Saudi Arabia for offering Umrah, it's the 21st Umrah during the government job.The investigation of Hajj Video Scandal was handed over to the FIA Counter Terrorism Wing, however Assistant Director, Ejaz Sheikh and Inspector Azmatullah were themselves involved in the illegal activities.

AD Ejaz Sheikh was previously involved in leaking the CSS papers, and after bail with the connivance of DG FIA succeeded to get the important position.Inspector Azmatullah was also nominated in a case of human smuggling.Worth mentioning here that the CTD is the sensitive department of FIA, the employees of this department getting double pay, but unfortuentatly this department was handed over to the corrupt officer which is big question mark.Online tried to contact to DG FIA, to take his version but he has not responded the call.

