ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :"We see a developed Pakistan in our lives and the PakistanTehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) as per its manifesto would achieve this task", he assured.

He lamented over the poor performance of the previous governments in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's), saying that they were pending for last 70 years.

The corruption scandals of the previous governments were in the court and now it was up to the court to decide the cases, he added.

Ali Muhammad urged that every individual should play his/her role for the socio-economic development of the country.

The states which play their role like a mother with its citizens that would be successful in the world, he said.

The minister further said Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his vital role in this regard.

He ensured the participants that the incumbent government would take the country to the peak of development with the public support and collaboration. He called for taking difficult decisions for the progress of country. The time would come soon when the world would give respect to the Pakistani passport, he concluded.