Corruption, Theft And Mismanagement Intolerable In Power Sector: Prime Minister

Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:01 PM

Corruption, theft and mismanagement intolerable in power sector: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that it was intolerable and unacceptable to make people take the brunt of mismanagement, theft and corruption in the power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that it was intolerable and unacceptable to make people take the brunt of mismanagement, theft and corruption in the power sector.

Chairing a meeting to review the reforms process in the power sector, the prime minister said the transformation was inevitable for country's economic stability.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistants to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar and Shahzad Qasim attended the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed on the ongoing reforms process, power supply and demand, modernization of transmission system, reforms in gas sector and efforts for resolution of other chronic issues.

The prime minister directed the ministry concerned to furnish an action plan for implementation of the reforms process as per the stipulated time frame.

He also instructed for strict action against the corrupt elements in gas and power departments creating unnecessary difficulties for the consumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

