'Corruption to be eliminated from govt offices'

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisrani said that menace of corruption would be abolished from government offices at all costs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisrani said that menace of corruption would be abolished from government offices at all costs.

He said this while addressing to staffers of Deputy Commissioner office, here on Monday.

He urged upon staffers to provide maximum relief to citizens as early as possible.

He said the staffers should avoid from bribery and raise voice against bribe culture, and they could play vital role in elimination of corruption from government office.

He added that government was offering handsome salaries to staffers and they should discharge duties with dedication. He advised them to follow merit policy only and ignore external pressure.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmed was also present.