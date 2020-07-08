UrduPoint.com
Corruption To Be Eliminated In Sindh

Corruption to be eliminated in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :All possible measures were being taken to curb corrupt practices in Sindh as Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed to show zero tolerance for corrupts in Sindh.

This was stated in a joint meeting of Minister for Industries and Commerce & Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboub Zaman here on Tuesday at Revenue Office Clifton. Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez, Member Land Utlization Director Anti-Corruption Sohail Ahmed Qureshi and senior officers of Board of Revenue also attended the meeting.

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Anti-Corruption Department was fully ready and cooperative in eradicating corruption in any department of Sindh and we were trying to develop a scientific mechanism to keep a vigilant eye upon the activities of corrupt elements in public sector.

It was also decided in the meeting that those Mukhtiarkhars and Sub-Registrars, against them FIRs had been lodged, would not be given postings unless they were cleared from their respective cases. Mukhtiarkhars were further directed to coordinate with Anti-Corruption Department asking them to provide relevant records to ACE as needed. Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboub Zaman agreed to and further proposed to establish a Cell by notifying a joint committee comprising the officers of Revenue and Anti-Corruption to curb corruption and proposing action against non-cooperative officers.

