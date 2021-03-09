UrduPoint.com
Corruption, Undue Delay In Auction To Be Dealt Strictly: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Corruption, undue delay in auction to be dealt strictly: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communication and Works, Riaz Khan Tuesday warned that any kind of corruption in auction or delay in filing reports in C&W department would be dealt strictly.

Presiding over a meeting here to review activation of file tracking system here, he said that all pragmatic measures are being taken to curb corrupt practice in the department besides taking action against persons involved in influencing or bribing the officials of the department in any case.

He said that merit and transparency was part of the PTI's manifesto and File tracking system has been introduced to facilitate the masses, adding that it would help in evaluating the performance of the department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W Ejaz Hussain Ansari, Chief Engineers and other officials of the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

