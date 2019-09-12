UrduPoint.com
Corruption, Unjust Decisions In Past Harmed National Economy: President

Thu 12th September 2019

Corruption, unjust decisions in past harmed national economy: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the previous rulers irreparably harmed the national economy during their eras through rampant corruption, unjust decisions and ignoring the accountability.

Addressing the joint session of the parliament, the president said due to corruption, the national economy could not be remodeled on modern principles and a large part of it went into black economy affecting the country even today.

He said corruption was capable of destroying any society by weakening its foundations.

"Unfortunately, this curse has widely spread in our society," he remarked.

The accountability of those who had plundered the national wealth and resources was going on, he said.

"Remember, if the society is clean and transparent, we will be able to keep alive our glorious national traditions and earn a respectful place in the comity of nations," the president remarked.

