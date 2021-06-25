MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti on Friday said that corruption,inordinate delay and negligence would not be tolerated in health development projects.

Addressing a review meeting of specialized healthcare projects of the the region here, he directed the official concerned to furnish report on space of work on it.

He instructed them to accomplish all the projects within stipulated time,adding that timely completion would help extending best health facilities to masses.

Punjab government give great importance to health projects of South Punjab, Mr Bhatti said and added that monitoring should be conducted regularly for submission of report to his office.