UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupts Have No Future: CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

Corrupts have no future: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that those who had polluted politics with corruption have no future.

The Chief Minister added that the previous black era has become a matter of the past and the former rulers are reaping what they had sowed because the corrupt elements have no place in new Pakistan, says a handout.

He said that the well-aware people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of those who emptied the national coffers with their corruption, he added. The Chief Minister said that the rejected politicians should realize that Pakistan had been changed. He said the country was looted ruthlessly by the previous rulers who amassed wealth neglecting the problems of the people. He said those who looted the country have been held accountable.

He said that Pakistan was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Sunday Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

56 minutes ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.