Corrupts in NADRA and BISP to be discharged

MANANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Chairman NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) Usman Mubeen Yousaf has said that NADRA is providing the best facilities to the public for procurement of their ID cards.All the hurdles faced by public are being removed and system is transforming towards simplicity.

We are working day and night on the directions of government of Pakistan.He said punitive measures would be taken against those showing neglecting behavior towards a citizen who wants a forum or certificate.He further said any employee involved in making bogus ID cards or found guilty in corruption in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be discharged from his duty.A complete investigation has been launched.

Eradication of the evil of corruption is prime priority of this government and there would be no compromise in achieving this goal.

He expressed his views in Mananwala on a ceremony held for the refurbishment of NADRA office to One Window NRC.He said that NADRA offices all over Pakistan have been upgraded to One Window so that citizens can avail the facility of completing all the process of getting B-forum and ID cards through one window.Federal Interior Minister Brigadier(R) Ijaz Shah was also set to be a part of the ceremony for which all security arrangements were made with 2 SHO's, one DSP, 64 policemen and member of intelligence but could not be participate in the ceremony.This is the third time he has annulled his visit to the ceremony.

So Chairman NADRA and Chairman Toyata Punjab Rana Ali Salaman had to inaugurate this up gradation to One Window NRC.A massive crowd was present during this ceremony who welcomed this move and applauded government's initiative.