UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupts In NADRA And BISP To Be Discharged

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:36 PM

Corrupts in NADRA and BISP to be discharged

MANANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Chairman NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) Usman Mubeen Yousaf has said that NADRA is providing the best facilities to the public for procurement of their ID cards.All the hurdles faced by public are being removed and system is transforming towards simplicity.

We are working day and night on the directions of government of Pakistan.He said punitive measures would be taken against those showing neglecting behavior towards a citizen who wants a forum or certificate.He further said any employee involved in making bogus ID cards or found guilty in corruption in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be discharged from his duty.A complete investigation has been launched.

Eradication of the evil of corruption is prime priority of this government and there would be no compromise in achieving this goal.

He expressed his views in Mananwala on a ceremony held for the refurbishment of NADRA office to One Window NRC.He said that NADRA offices all over Pakistan have been upgraded to One Window so that citizens can avail the facility of completing all the process of getting B-forum and ID cards through one window.Federal Interior Minister Brigadier(R) Ijaz Shah was also set to be a part of the ceremony for which all security arrangements were made with 2 SHO's, one DSP, 64 policemen and member of intelligence but could not be participate in the ceremony.This is the third time he has annulled his visit to the ceremony.

So Chairman NADRA and Chairman Toyata Punjab Rana Ali Salaman had to inaugurate this up gradation to One Window NRC.A massive crowd was present during this ceremony who welcomed this move and applauded government's initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Punjab Interior Minister Visit Mananwala All From Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves DFF’s three-year st ..

7 minutes ago

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

1 hour ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

2 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

2 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.