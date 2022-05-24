UrduPoint.com

Cosmetic Shop Gutted In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Cosmetic shop gutted in sialkot

Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a shop in Lahai Bazaar, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a shop in Lahai Bazaar, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke out in the cosmetic shop which destroyed items worth one million rupees.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The causeof the fire was stated to be a short circuit.

Related Topics

Fire Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

13 minutes ago
 Barcelona recruits sheep, goats to fight wildfires ..

Barcelona recruits sheep, goats to fight wildfires

1 minute ago
 WTI crude futures settle modestly higher

WTI crude futures settle modestly higher

1 minute ago
 Employers' delegation from Pakistan to attend ILC ..

Employers' delegation from Pakistan to attend ILC in Geneva

1 minute ago
 June 10, last date for postal ballot for by-electi ..

June 10, last date for postal ballot for by-election in PK-7

1 minute ago
 Unfair trial of Yasin Malik in India, plot of judi ..

Unfair trial of Yasin Malik in India, plot of judicial murder

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.