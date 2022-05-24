Cosmetic shop gutted in sialkot

Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a shop in Lahai Bazaar, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a shop in Lahai Bazaar, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke out in the cosmetic shop which destroyed items worth one million rupees.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The causeof the fire was stated to be a short circuit.