Cosmetics development unit to be set up at KU-ICCBS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi in collaboration with an international company, Hemani International, will establish a research and development unit for cosmetics and other natural products development for natural health and beauty, said KU statement here on Friday.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences stated this while speaking during agreement signing ceremony held at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, on behalf of the ICCBS, and Hemani International Marketing Director Ali Abbas signed the agreement in the presence of senior other officials of both organizations.

Prof. Iqbal Choudhary, who is also the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, said that both the organizations aimed to work together on the research and development side at the premises of the ICCBS-University of Karachi.

ICCBS would provide space to Hemani International, while the agreement party will support the ICCBS in human resource capacity building, he added.

He said that ICCBS at the University of Karachi was one of the most eminent centers of excellence. The international center was the only institution in Pakistan that was not only certified by ISO but it also became UNESCO Center for Excellence Category-2 Institute.

Ali Abbas, the official of Hemani International, praised the research activities at the ICCBS, and said that this was going to be a unique example in Pakistan that academia and the industry were mutually setting up a research and development unit at a university.