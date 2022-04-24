Costly material from electric transformer, electric wires stolen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Unknown thieves stole away costly material from transformer and electric cable from Multan Waste Management Fill Site Habiba Sial on Saturday late night.

According to official sources, two security guard deputed at the site namely Shahbaz and Rajab Ali could not detect theft. Case was registered against the unknown thieves. Apart from this, MWMC authorities also initiated action against the lethargic security guards.