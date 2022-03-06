Coterie of thieves out to bring no confidence motion: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said a clique of dacoits who had plundered the country, has now gathered to save their skins by touting to bring in a no confidence motion against his government.

Addressing a huge public gathering, the prime minister said that he had entered into politics some 25 years back to confront these corrupt elements and would continue to face them.

He said that he was fully prepared to tackle the moves made by a 'bunch of thieves'.

The prime minister dared them to introduce the no confidence motion in the parliament, declaring that after its failure, they would have to face the consequences.

The prime minister said the people behind the move for no confidence were Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Nawaz Sharif had been convicted by the Supreme Court and now he has been an absconder sitting abroad. With his 'Bollywood acting' and requests regarding his health issues, he went abroad, he said, adding "Whether a timid can be a leader who had fled the country twice!" He said the thrice elected prime minister of the country had been living in luxurious and palatial houses in UK and when he was asked to explain the sources of his ill-gotten pelf and properties, he disowned them, telling that these belonged to his children who were not the citizens of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the two families of Sharif and Zardari had plundered the country during the last 30 years.

Referring to alleged corruption of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister said an amount of Rs3.

75 billion was detected in the account of his servant and peon Maqsood.

Shehbaz Sharif would have to give answers to the criminal charges, if he had earned the money in fair means, it would have been deposited in his accounts rather than landing in his servant's accounts, he opined.

The prime minister said during Benazir Bhutto's first tenure, her spouse Zardari earned the notoriety of Mr. 10 per cent across the world.

The newspapers and books contained stories of their untamed corruption, even BBC had released a documentary over their corruption, he said, adding both families framed corruption cases against each other.

Similarly, in the national assembly, Zardari also denied owning Surrey Palace and $60 million Dollars Swiss accounts, but when he got NROs, these assets were embezzled.

The two families had burdened Pakistan with whopping Rs30,000 billion debts during ten years of their rule, he added.

Now, this group of vested interests had gathered, claiming that situation in Pakistan was not good.

About Fazlur Rehman, the prime minister said that he would not call him as 'maulana' an epitaph used for the learned and respected persons, as the leader of JUI-F had bargained over diesel permits.

The prime minister said Fazlur Rehman had brought seminaries pupils to Islamabad by misleading them against Imran Khan.

He said in the presence of such clique of dacoits, no one was required to conspire against his government.

\more