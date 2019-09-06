'Cotton bags likely to replace polythene bags'

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, Sept 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) ::Secretary I&C Punjab Muhammad Masood Mukhtar chaired a consultative meeting which reviewed the preparation of draft for elimination of polythene bags at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the replacement of cotton bags with polythene bags as well.

President LCCI Almas Haider, Vice President LCCI Faheem-ur-Rehamn Sahgel, DG Environment Irfan Nazeer, Director Environment Protection Department Naseem Ur Rehman, DG WWF Hammad Naqi, Environmentalist Imrana Tiwana, representatives of Pakistan Plastic Bags Manufacturing Association and officers of concerned departments were also present on this occasion.

The meeting discussed various suggestions and measures taken for elimination of plastic bags.

Secretary I&C Punjab while addressing the consultative session said that the objective of imposing ban on the use of polythene bag was to safeguard environment from pollution.

He said that government was following the agenda of ensuring the strict implementation on law for curbing the environment pollution.

DG Environment Irfan Nazeer said that amendments were being made in polythene bags ordinance. "Complete ban is being imposed on carrying edibles in polyphone bags whereas complete ban would be imposed in a phase wise program." He said that in order to discourage the utilization of polythene bags, other alternatives including cotton bags were being promoted.