Cotton Bales Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Cotton bales gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Precious cotton bales were reduced to ashes when a trailer caught fire in the area of Tandlianwala police station,here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman,a trailer loaded with cotton bales caught fire due to unknown reasons near Chak No.

425-GB Shumali.

The fire engulfed the cotton bales and reduced some bales to ashes when fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot after receiving information.

The rescue after hectic efforts brought the fire under control.However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

