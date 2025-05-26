Cotton Bales Gutted As Truck Catches Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:24 PM
A truck carrying cotton bales caught fire near Ponya Bangla Multan road, Lodhran after it touched electric wire
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A truck carrying cotton bales caught fire near Ponya Bangla Multan road, Lodhran after it touched electric wire.
According to Rescue officials, the truck was en route from Bahawalpur to Multan when suddenly it touched overhead power line.
The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire truck.
Rescue 1122 teams were immediately dispatched.
Upon arrival, firefighters brought the blaze under control and initiated cooling operation.
