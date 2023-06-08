UrduPoint.com

Cotton Complaint/Advisory Cell To Operate 7 Days A Week In South Punjab, Secretary Agriculture Says

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Thursday he has issued orders to establish a cotton complaint/advisory cell at Cotton Research Institute (CRI) in Multan and it would operate seven days a week from 9 am to 9 pm to guide farmers and troubleshoot their problems.

Presiding over the sixth meeting of the technical advisory cotton committee at the agriculture secretariat in Multan, Saqib said that after the successful completion of the sowing phase, the cotton crop has entered an all-important phase where farmers needed to ensure better management of the crop to get better results.

He said, better management, particularly that of the enemy pests through Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques, should be preferred.

He said that 260 demonstration plots have been developed in south Punjab where IPM technology was being employed and asked the officials to collect correct data from there so that proper guidance be extended to farmers for the present cotton crop and the next season.

The meeting was attended by additional secretary task force south Punjab Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, directors agriculture Dr Ghulam Abbas, Shahzad Sabir, Dr. Khalid Hussain, director agriculture information Naveed Asmat Kahlon and others.

