Cotton crop management necessary to achieve desired production

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Punjab Task Force Additional Secretary and Punjab Agriculture Department DGs are regularly visiting cotton-growing areas and supervising the teams deployed for farmers’ guidance.

According to a press release, issued here on Sunday, during these visits, they meet farmers, listen their issues and take steps to resolve them. Furthermore, they reviewed ongoing field activities. In this connection, Punjab Task Force Additional Secretary Shabbir Ahmad Khan visited Khanewal and Sahiwal, while Agriculture Extension DG Chaudhry Abdul Hameed visited Pir Mahal.

Agriculture Information DG Naveed Asmat Kahloon visited Multan, Khanewal, Jahanian, Lodhran and Hasilpur.

Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides DG Dr. Amir Rasool visited Mian Channu, Khanewal and Jahanian.

The officers of the Punjab Agriculture department along with cotton expert

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha inspected the cotton crop in Jahanian.

During the visits, the experts advised farmers to carry out pest scouting of cotton crop regularly twice a week. They also guided farmers regarding better crop management and proper clean picking of cotton.