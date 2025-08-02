Open Menu

Cotton Crop Management Reviewed In Various Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Agriculture director generals visited various areas where they met farmers and inquired about the issues faced in cotton cultivation.

Director General Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon said that the purpose of the visit was to review the ongoing activities related to the care and management of the cotton crop. During the visit, the ongoing activities under field formations were monitored and surveillance was conducted. Farmers were guided on best practices for better crop care.

Considering the sensitive stage of the cotton crop and the prevailing weather conditions, farmers were given effective advice regarding crop maintenance.

Awareness was also provided regarding cotton nutrition and pest management to ensure better yield. Moreover, field formations were instructed to promptly convey the recommendations of the Technical Experts Group to the farmers.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and Assistant Director Rashid Sarwar Bhatti also participated in the visit. Meanwhile, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Bahawalnagar, while Director General Pest Warning, Dr. Amir Rasool, visited Rahim Yar Khan.

