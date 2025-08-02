Cotton Crop Management Reviewed In Various Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Agriculture director generals visited various areas where they met farmers and inquired about the issues faced in cotton cultivation.
Director General Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon said that the purpose of the visit was to review the ongoing activities related to the care and management of the cotton crop. During the visit, the ongoing activities under field formations were monitored and surveillance was conducted. Farmers were guided on best practices for better crop care.
Considering the sensitive stage of the cotton crop and the prevailing weather conditions, farmers were given effective advice regarding crop maintenance.
Awareness was also provided regarding cotton nutrition and pest management to ensure better yield. Moreover, field formations were instructed to promptly convey the recommendations of the Technical Experts Group to the farmers.
Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, and Assistant Director Rashid Sarwar Bhatti also participated in the visit. Meanwhile, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, visited Bahawalnagar, while Director General Pest Warning, Dr. Amir Rasool, visited Rahim Yar Khan.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani3 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people13 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision13 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills43 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik43 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations53 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship53 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career53 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago
-
15 held for overcharging1 hour ago