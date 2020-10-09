UrduPoint.com
'Cotton Crop Must Not Face Water Shortage'

Fri 09th October 2020

'Cotton crop must not face water shortage'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to irrigate the crop after water scouting.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that currently cotton crop was in important phase so the crop must not face water shortage.

He said that farmers should give last water to the crop by October 15 keeping in view the weather conditions.

He further suggested the farmers to carry out pest scouting of the crop twice a week and in case of massive insects attack farmers must use Agriculture department's recommended poisons.

For cotton picking growers must follow the guidelines of the Agriculture department to achieve desired results, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

