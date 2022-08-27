UrduPoint.com

Cotton Crop Needs Good Attention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 10:12 PM

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to pay special attention towards the crop, besides ensuring proper measures to avoid water shortage at this important stage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to pay special attention towards the crop, besides ensuring proper measures to avoid water shortage at this important stage.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that irrigation should be carried out after water scouting and especially at evening.

Farmers should contact agriculture staff of their relevant area for proper spray of pesticides if high rate of insects attack was witnessed, he added. He further suggested the growers not to carry out spray of same group again and again as this make insects resistant against certain poisons.

Spokesman said, "Cotton picking should be started when cotton bolls are 50 per cent opened." He said farmers must implement agriculture department guidelines for proper cotton picking.

