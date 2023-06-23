Cotton cultivated on 203,580 acres in Sargodha division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :During the current year, 24,228 farmers had cultivated cotton crop on an area of 203,580 acres in four districts of the division which was 13% more than target set by the government.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain while talking to APP on Friday said cotton had been cultivated on an area of 5,193 in Sargodha district, 3,427 acres in Khushab, 162,606 acres in Mianwali and 32, 355 acres in Bhakar district.

Shahid Hussain said record of cotton farmers had been compiled and the agriculture department was guiding growers for better yield of the crop.

He said 'Kisan Sahulat Bazars' had been set up in four districts where spray, fertilizersand other items were available to farmers at discounted rates.