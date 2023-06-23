Open Menu

Cotton Cultivated On 203,580 Acres In Sargodha Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cotton cultivated on 203,580 acres in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :During the current year, 24,228 farmers had cultivated cotton crop on an area of 203,580 acres in four districts of the division which was 13% more than target set by the government.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain while talking to APP on Friday said cotton had been cultivated on an area of 5,193 in Sargodha district, 3,427 acres in Khushab, 162,606 acres in Mianwali and 32, 355 acres in Bhakar district.

Shahid Hussain said record of cotton farmers had been compiled and the agriculture department was guiding growers for better yield of the crop.

He said 'Kisan Sahulat Bazars' had been set up in four districts where spray, fertilizersand other items were available to farmers at discounted rates.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Cotton Government

Recent Stories

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

48 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

1 hour ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

2 hours ago
Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan