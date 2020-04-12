Cotton cultivation advised from mid April: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Agriculture experts here have advised the growers to start cultivation of cotton crop after mid of April to minimize the risks of pests' attack ,especially the pink bollworm.

According to spokesman of agriculture department, farmers were prohibited to cultivate cotton before 15th of April.

However, after mid April the farmers should immediately start cotton cultivation and use hybrid, approved varieties if they want to get maximum yield and financial benefits.

Approved varieties of cotton include CIM-496, CIM-506, CIM-554, CIM-573, MNH-786, CRSM-38, PH-167, FH-942, NIAB-852, NIAB-777, NIAB-846, SLH-317, etc. and the farmers must cultivate on maximum land.

However, detailed information in this regard can be obtained from agri free helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000, ,it was added.