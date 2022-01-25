Cotton cultivation area to increased by 20 percent: Secy Agri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that cotton cultivation area would be increased by 20 percent in coming season.

He said this while talking to Chairman Agriculture Task Force for Revival of Cotton Abid Mahmood Khagga here on Tuesday. The Secretary observed that best strategy was adopted during year 2021 which resulted into increase in cotton production. An Integrated Pest Management model was adopted for elimination of pests and reducing input cost on cotton. The model remained highly successful, he hinted.

The Chairman Agriculture Task Force lauded the efforts of the Secretary Agriculture South Punjab for cotton revival. He stated that the country could not make progress without uplifting agriculture sector. Cotton is very much important in strengthening the country's economy.

The Secretary assured that all possible cooperation would be extended to the farmers for enhancing per acre production and cultivation area. Known cotton scientist Dr Sagheer and other officers were also present on the occasion.