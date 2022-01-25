UrduPoint.com

Cotton Cultivation Area To Increased By 20 Percent: Secy Agri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Cotton cultivation area to increased by 20 percent: Secy Agri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that cotton cultivation area would be increased by 20 percent in coming season.

He said this while talking to Chairman Agriculture Task Force for Revival of Cotton Abid Mahmood Khagga here on Tuesday. The Secretary observed that best strategy was adopted during year 2021 which resulted into increase in cotton production. An Integrated Pest Management model was adopted for elimination of pests and reducing input cost on cotton. The model remained highly successful, he hinted.

The Chairman Agriculture Task Force lauded the efforts of the Secretary Agriculture South Punjab for cotton revival. He stated that the country could not make progress without uplifting agriculture sector. Cotton is very much important in strengthening the country's economy.

The Secretary assured that all possible cooperation would be extended to the farmers for enhancing per acre production and cultivation area. Known cotton scientist Dr Sagheer and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Progress Cotton All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Master Edition

27 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

44 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

1 hour ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

1 hour ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.