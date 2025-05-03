Open Menu

Cotton Cultivation Enters Final Phase In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Cotton cultivation enters final phase in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that cotton cultivation in Punjab had entered the final phase and till now it had been sown on more than 1.5 million acres across the province.

He presided over the review meeting on the current status of cotton held at Agriculture House here.

He said that cotton cultivation and production targets were being treated as a national duty and field activities were at their peak to provide technical guidance to cotton farmers.

Technical Advisory Committees had been formed at the division, district and tehsil levels to ensure better crop management, he added.

The secretary praised the role of farmers in the ongoing cotton cultivation campaign. He assured that the supply of canal water to cotton-growing areas was being ensured.

